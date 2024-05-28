A Special Tactics Airman assigned to the 321st Special Tactics Squadron parachute during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Le Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. The U.S., alongside European Allies and partners, demonstrate their unwavering commitment to honor and celebrate D-Day across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|02.06.2024
|06.03.2024 02:50
|8445589
|240602-F-PB738-1165
|2861x4292
|3.86 MB
|LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FR
|5
|0
This work, U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
