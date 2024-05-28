U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel

A Special Tactics Airman assigned to the 321st Special Tactics Squadron parachute during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Le Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. The U.S., alongside European Allies and partners, demonstrate their unwavering commitment to honor and celebrate D-Day across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

