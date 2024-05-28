Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel

    LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FRANCE

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron parachute during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. Events like this commemorate and honor the sacrifice of U.S. and Allied service members made 80 years ago in achieving peace and security across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Normandy
    DDay
    Day 80

