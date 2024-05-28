U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron parachute during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. Events like this commemorate and honor the sacrifice of U.S. and Allied service members made 80 years ago in achieving peace and security across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 02.06.2024
Location: LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FR