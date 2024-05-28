U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron parachutes during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. The interoperability showcased by members of the U.S. military in conjunction with our Allies and partners allows the legacy of D-Day to be carried forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

