U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron parachutes during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. The interoperability showcased by members of the U.S. military in conjunction with our Allies and partners allows the legacy of D-Day to be carried forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8445578
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-PB738-1112
|Resolution:
|3013x4520
|Size:
|371.06 KB
|Location:
|LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
