    U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel

    LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FRANCE

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 321st Special Tactics Squadron parachute during the Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Le Mont-Saint-Michel, France, June 2, 2024. The U.S., alongside European Allies and partners, demonstrate their unwavering commitment to honor and celebrate D-Day across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8445587
    VIRIN: 240602-F-PB738-1134
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: LE MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military Personnel parachute at Le Mont-Saint-Michel [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    D-Day 80
    Day 80

