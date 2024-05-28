Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 5 of 5]

    126 SFS, A House Undivided

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron members returns from training as a fire team at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. The security forces unit practices as fire-teams which are small tactical groups used to quickly react, assess, and protect against life threatening situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8445100
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-AZ071-1012
    Resolution: 7904x5269
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    security forces
    126ARW
    ILANG
    126SFS

