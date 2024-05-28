U.S. Air Force, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron members returns from training as a fire team at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. The security forces unit practices as fire-teams which are small tactical groups used to quickly react, assess, and protect against life threatening situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 15:50 Photo ID: 8445100 VIRIN: 240602-Z-AZ071-1012 Resolution: 7904x5269 Size: 13.28 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.