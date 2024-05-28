Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 1 of 5]

    126 SFS, A House Undivided

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Tech Sgt. Brock Schrage, left, and Airman 1st Class Antonio Lewis, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron fire-team members approach a shoot house during training at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. Shoot houses are training facilities which provide small tactical units a place to practice working together to clear areas from potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8445095
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-AZ071-1031
    Resolution: 6219x3495
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    National Guard Bureau

    security forces
    126ARW
    ILANG
    shoothouses
    126SFS

