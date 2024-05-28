U.S. Air Force, Tech Sgt. Brock Schrage, left, and Airman 1st Class Antonio Lewis, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron fire-team members approach a shoot house during training at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. Shoot houses are training facilities which provide small tactical units a place to practice working together to clear areas from potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 15:51 Photo ID: 8445095 VIRIN: 240602-Z-AZ071-1031 Resolution: 6219x3495 Size: 2.63 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.