126 SFS, A House Undivided

U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Chris Boeser, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron member poses for a photo during tactical movement training at Scott Air Force, Illinois, June 2, 2024. Boeser is a member of a fire-team which is small tactical groups used to quickly react, assess, and protect against life threatening situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

