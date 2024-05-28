126 SFS, A House Undivided

U.S. Air Force, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron fire-team members approach a shoot house during training at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. Shoot houses are training facilities which provide small tactical units a place to practice working together to clear areas from potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)
|06.01.2024
|06.02.2024 15:51
|8445098
|240602-Z-AZ071-1041
|7364x4139
|2.98 MB
|IL, US
|2
|0
