    126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 3 of 5]

    126 SFS, A House Undivided

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Illinois Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron fire-team members approach a shoot house during training at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 2, 2024. Shoot houses are training facilities which provide small tactical units a place to practice working together to clear areas from potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8445098
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-AZ071-1041
    Resolution: 7364x4139
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126 SFS, A House Undivided [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    security forces
    126ARW
    ILANG
    126SFS

