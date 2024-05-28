US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

U.S. Embassy in Guatemala’s Deputy Chief of Mission Patrick Ventrell waves goodbye to local Guatemalan’s after visiting Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Global Health Engagements help cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the U.S. and regional nations by conducting humanitarian assistance to improve the well-being of the community’s people and animals.

