    US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement [Image 4 of 4]

    US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

    MIRAMAR, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Embassy in Guatemala’s Deputy Chief of Mission Patrick Ventrell waves goodbye to local Guatemalan’s after visiting Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Global Health Engagements help cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the U.S. and regional nations by conducting humanitarian assistance to improve the well-being of the community’s people and animals.

    This work, US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

