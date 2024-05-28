US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

U.S. Embassy in Guatemala’s Deputy Chief of Mission Patrick Ventrell, and Joint Task Force-Bravo‘s Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ford, pose with personnel from JTF-Bravo, U.S. Embassy in Guatemala and 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, for a group photo during JTF-Bravo’s medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. These medical readiness exercises have become a staple of the U.S. enduring presence in Central America to show our unity with our Guatemalan partners.

