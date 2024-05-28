Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement [Image 3 of 4]

    US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

    MIRAMAR, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Embassy in Guatemala’s Deputy Chief of Mission Patrick Ventrell (far left), and Joint Task Force-Bravo‘s Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ford (far right), pose with personnel from JTF-Bravo and U.S. Embassy in Guatemala including representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Agency for International Development for a group photo after visiting JTF-Bravo’s medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Global Health Engagements help cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the U.S. and regional nations by conducting humanitarian assistance to improve the well-being of the community’s people and animals.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:24
    Location: MIRAMAR, GT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

