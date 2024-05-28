US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

U.S. Embassy in Guatemala’s Deputy Chief of Mission Patrick Ventrell (far left), and Joint Task Force-Bravo‘s Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ford (far right), pose with personnel from JTF-Bravo and U.S. Embassy in Guatemala including representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Agency for International Development for a group photo after visiting JTF-Bravo’s medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Global Health Engagements help cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the U.S. and regional nations by conducting humanitarian assistance to improve the well-being of the community’s people and animals.

