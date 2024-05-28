US Embassy in Guatemala visits JTF-Bravo's Global Health Engagement

Guatemalan marines pull in a boat with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo stationed at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala to see first-hand the Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. GHEs support U.S. Southern Command's humanitarian and civil assistance programs and build civil-military cooperation between the United States and our partner nations.

