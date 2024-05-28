Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8444408
    VIRIN: 240602-N-UF592-1662
    Resolution: 2211x1470
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT