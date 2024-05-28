USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

