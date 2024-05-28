Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) Sailors observe as an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, launches from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 04:06
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

