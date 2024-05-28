PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2024) Sailors maneuver a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, Det. 5, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 2. VRC 40 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8444404
|VIRIN:
|240602-N-UF592-1016
|Resolution:
|2458x1635
|Size:
|895.91 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS
