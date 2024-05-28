Staff Sgt. Cory Palletti from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, U.S. Army Contracting Command, practiced assembling the M240B general-purpose machine gun during the command's Best Warrior Competition, May 6-10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The competition's winner will represent the contracting command at the Army Materiel Command's Best Warrior Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 19:21 Photo ID: 8444266 VIRIN: 240509-A-LO645-2649 Resolution: 5310x3376 Size: 2.47 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Hometown: MADISON, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.