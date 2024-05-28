Staff Sgt. Cory Palletti from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, U.S. Army Contracting Command, simulated providing first aid to a casualty during the warrior task element of the command's Best Warrior Competition, May 6-10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The competition's winner will represent the contracting command at the Army Materiel Command's Best Warrior Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8444263
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-LO645-6036
|Resolution:
|3786x2624
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MADISON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
