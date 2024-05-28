A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Army Materiel Command donned a protective gas mask during a simulated toxic gas exposure in the warrior task element of the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Best Warrior Competition, May 6-10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The competition's winner will represent the contracting command at the Army Materiel Command's Best Warrior Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8444262
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-LO645-9605
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
