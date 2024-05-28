Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Staff Sgts. Cory Palletti from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade and Jaime Davila of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, U.S. Army Contracting Command, practiced assembling the M240B general-purpose machine gun during the command's Best Warrior Competition, May 6-10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The competition's winner will represent the contracting command at the Army Materiel Command's Best Warrior Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Contracting Command Conducts their Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Redstone Arsenal
    AMC
    US Army
    Army Contracting Command
    Be All You Can Be

