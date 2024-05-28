Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240529-N-AT887-1624 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Capt. Jonathan Puskas, center, a member of the Finding Mastery team, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, left, from Chicago, talk about ship life on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8444098
    VIRIN: 240529-N-AT887-1624
    Resolution: 6927x4623
    Size: 27.08 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Distinguished Visitor
    Dr. Mike Gervais
    Finding Mastery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT