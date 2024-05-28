240529-N-AT887-1296 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, autographs the wall of the flight deck control room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour for members of the Finding Mastery team in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8444096 VIRIN: 240529-N-AT887-1296 Resolution: 7174x4788 Size: 21.12 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.