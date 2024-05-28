240529-N-AT887-1430 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Dr. Mike Gervais, psychologist and best-selling author, center left, takes control of the helm in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour for members of the Finding Mastery team in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8444090 VIRIN: 240529-N-AT887-1430 Resolution: 4975x3320 Size: 11.38 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for Dr. Mike Gervais and the Finding Mastery team [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.