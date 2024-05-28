Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240531-N-VY281-1083 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), steams alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in preparation for a fueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8443985
    VIRIN: 240531-N-VY281-1083
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USNS John Ericsson
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Ronald Reagan
    fueling-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT