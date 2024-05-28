USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

240531-N-VY281-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), sends a fuel probe to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in preparation for a fueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

