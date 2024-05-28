Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2024) Sailors brace against the force of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, as other Sailors attach cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), in the Philippine Sea, June 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8443790
    VIRIN: 240601-N-BE723-1105
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USNS John Ericsson
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea

