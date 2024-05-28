USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2024) Sailors brace against the force of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, as other Sailors attach cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), in the Philippine Sea, June 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

