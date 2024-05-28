Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2024) Sailors stand by as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, delivers cargo to the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), in the Philippine Sea, June 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USNS John Ericsson
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea

