PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Braydon Tidwell, left, temporarily assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), from Houston, Logistics Specialist Seaman Gustavo Briseno, middle, from Hayward, California, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jomari Roslin, right, from Caloocan, Philippines, unstrap cargo on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), in the Philippine Sea, June 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8443788 VIRIN: 240601-N-BE723-1097 Resolution: 5148x3432 Size: 1.25 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.