Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Braydon Tidwell, left, temporarily assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), from Houston, Logistics Specialist Seaman Gustavo Briseno, middle, from Hayward, California, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jomari Roslin, right, from Caloocan, Philippines, unstrap cargo on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), in the Philippine Sea, June 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8443788
    VIRIN: 240601-N-BE723-1097
    Resolution: 5148x3432
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USNS John Ericsson
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT