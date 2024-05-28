Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program

The Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild gifted U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to community members affected by suicide on May 28. Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager, presents certificates of appreciation to Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Dani Jeffries and Heather Majorwitz in recognition of their contributions, which will have a lasting impact on the families and loved ones of those affected by suicide. From left: Wiliam Reynolds, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz; Jae Kim, Dani Jeffries and Heather Majorwitz.
