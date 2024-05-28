Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program [Image 3 of 4]

    Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild gifted U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to community members affected by suicide on May 28. Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager, presents certificates of appreciation to Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Dani Jeffries and Heather Majorwitz in recognition of their contributions, which will have a lasting impact on the families and loved ones of those affected by suicide.

