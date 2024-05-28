Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Heather Majorwitz (left) and Dani...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Heather Majorwitz (left) and Dani Jeffries gift the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to those affected by suicide in our community on May 28 in Baumholder, Germany. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild gifted U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to community members affected by suicide on May 28.



Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager, presented certificates of appreciation to Guild representatives Dani Jeffries and Heather Majorwitz in recognition of their contributions, which will have a lasting impact on families and loved ones affected by suicide.



"I really appreciate everything you all are doing to help our community," said Kim. "Addressing the issues related to suicide is closely linked to the broader topic of mental health care. While I don't often talk specifically about suicide, the efforts being made here are essential in fostering a supportive environment that prioritizes mental well-being. It's about creating a community where people feel safe, supported, and encouraged to seek help when they need it."



The Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild has committed to donating 12 handmade quilts to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program. The quilts will be a key part of the Suicide Reaction Team sustainment kits, which are given to families affected by suicide within the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz footprint.



The donated quilts represent 360 volunteer hours from Guild members and would cost around $4,800 if bought commercially. However, the value of these handmade quilts – crafted with love and support from the community – goes beyond any monetary measure: they are a tangible expression of the garrison community's care for suicide survivors, providing comfort and solidarity in a way that store-bought quilts cannot.



“These quilts are a way to wrap our suicide survivors in the love and support of this community,” said Wiliam Reynolds, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator. “I’m deeply grateful for Ms. Jeffries’ and Ms. Majorwitz’s contributions to this project. This effort exemplifies what makes our community so special.”



The Rheinland-Pfalz Quilt Guild is a community of quilters, sewers, needle artists, and crafters united by their shared hobby. Open to both experts and complete beginners, the Guild welcomes all who are interested in joining.



For more information on the Rheinland-Pfalz Quilt Guild, please email heather.majorwitz@eu.dodea.edu or danijjeffries@gmail.com.