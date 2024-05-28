Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Heather Majorwitz (left) and Dani Jeffries gift the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to those affected by suicide in our community on May 28 in Baumholder, Germany.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

