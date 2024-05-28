Stitched with love: Quilting Guild donates handmade quilts to support USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Suicide Prevention Program

Rheinland Pfalz Quilting Guild representatives Heather Majorwitz (left) and Dani Jeffries gift the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Suicide Prevention Program the first two of twelve quilts to be donated to those affected by suicide in our community on May 28 in Baumholder, Germany.

