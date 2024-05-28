Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240530-N-CW190-1061 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Service members from the Colombian War College visit the flight deck during a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Mason Congleton)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US