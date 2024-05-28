Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 9]

    Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240530-N-CW190-1061 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Service members from the Colombian War College visit the flight deck during a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 01:14
    VIRIN: 240530-N-CW190-1061
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Colombia
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Colombian War College

