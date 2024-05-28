Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240530-N-CW190-1025 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, greets service members from the Colombian War College during a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Mason Congleton)
