Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240530-N-AC395-1180 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Service members from the Colombian War College visit the bridge during a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

