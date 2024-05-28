Colombian War College Tours USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240530-N-AC395-1055 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, and Rear Adm. Carlos Hernando Oramas Maldonado, commander, Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence, greet each other during a tour aboard Vinson. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
