Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment at sea

240530-N-VA915-1133 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

