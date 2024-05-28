Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment at sea [Image 3 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment at sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240530-N-VA915-1156 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8441534
    VIRIN: 240530-N-VA915-1156
    Resolution: 5848x3899
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment at sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carrier Strike Group Three
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

