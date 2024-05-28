Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

240530-N-VA915-1318 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

