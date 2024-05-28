Hampton Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer

240530-N-SS900-1110 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, left, Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, congratulates Cmdr. Grant Wanier on his assignment as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 30, 2024. During the ceremony, Wanier relieved Cmdr. Michael Brown as commanding officer of Hampton. Hampton is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

