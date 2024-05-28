Hampton Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer

240530-N-SS900-1022 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) stand at attention during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 30, 2024. Hampton is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

