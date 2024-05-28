Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hampton Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 8]

    Hampton Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240530-N-SS900-1015 SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) prospective Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Grant Wanier, passes through sideboys before the change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 30, 2024. Wanier relieved Cmdr. Michael Brown as commanding officer of Hampton. Hampton is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hampton Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander Grant Wanier Assumes Command of USS Hampton

    TAGS

    Hampton
    submarine
    change of command
    CSS11
    SSN 767

