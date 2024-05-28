Commander Grant Wanier Assumes Command of USS Hampton

SAN DIEGO (May 30, 2024) - In a formal ceremony held on Naval Base Point Loma Cmdr. Michael Brown was relieved by Cmdr. Grant Wanier as the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) commanding officer, May 30, 2024.

Brown served as Hampton’s commanding officer for two-and-a-half years training the crew and operating the ship.

“Hampton is my Battle “E” Boat, she truly has been the workhorse of the fleet,” said Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, who presided over the ceremony. “She traveled the seven seas from the humid waters of the South Pacific to the frozen ice cap of the North Pole, she lived up to her motto and ‘prepared for war.’”

He continued to express his appreciation for Brown’s accomplishments over the past few years and the impressions he has left on the crew.

In his farewell, Brown reflected on the successes and opportunities his crew has accomplished during the past 30 months.

“I have had the privilege of commanding a crew of the hardest working Sailors,” said Brown. “Hampton’s crew is more qualified, skilled, and operationally proficient than she has ever been. Together we grew as a team, we achieved success, and we operated as a family. I am confident that under Cmdr. Wanier’s leadership, [you] will reach even greater heights.”

After Brown completed his remarks, he passed command to Wanier with a salute and the words, ‘I stand relieved.’

Wanier spoke briefly to the crew, expressing how humbled he was by the charge the Navy has given him to lead them and the ship. His final words to the crew before placing them on liberty were, “Hampton, those who desire peace…” to which the crew responded, “prepare for war.”

Commissioned Nov. 6, 1993, Hampton is a unique vessel amongst the Los Angeles-class submarines, as it is named after four cities across the United States. She is one of five submarines currently assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11.

