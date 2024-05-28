U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonah Leach, 30th Security Forces Squadron client systems administrator, showcases troubleshooting skills he is learning in the Supra Coding Program at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 1, 2024. Leach participated in the Software Development Immersive (SDI) program which enables participants to learn methodologies for working on production code and is run in unified partnership with the leading Space Force software factories. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8438358 VIRIN: 240501-X-GJ070-1005 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.66 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Airman’s Supra Coder journey [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.