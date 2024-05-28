One Airman’s Supra Coder journey

VANDENBERG SPACEFORCE BASE, Calif. -- The U.S. Space Force embraces a culture of creativity and actively promotes innovation. This is exemplified through programs like Supra Coder, which is available to all base personnel.



U.S. Space Force Supra Coders create innovative software to enhance warfighter capabilities in a digital domain while expanding and nurturing internal digital talent as a strategic move to stay ahead of potential knowledge and capabilities gaps.



This year, a 30th Security Forces Squadron defender used his skill and interest in coding to join other coders on Vandenberg SFB in creating innovative, cutting-edge software to enhance warfighter capabilities, which is a critical skill in an ever-evolving digital domain. But his interest in coding did not just evolve overnight.



“My initial interest in coding started when my older brother started college, studying computer science. I’ve always liked math and my brother showed me a website with math problems designed to be extremely tedious to do without a computer,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonah Leach, 30th SFS client systems administrator. “The purpose of the website was to use the logic needed to solve the problem to design computer code to perform all of the calculations and find the answer.”



The Supra Coders program is one of the innovative Information Technology programs the U.S. Space Force has adopted to meet the cyber demand signal. The program consists of a three-month coding bootcamp followed by three months of working on software programs.

Supra Coder capabilities enable the start of mission tailored operation’s products with ability to quickly conform to changing requirements to the Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg.



“I joined the Supra Coder Program in September 2023 to pursue an interest in software development. So far, I have learned a great deal about JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and SQL as well the programming lifecycle and the steps necessary to add programs to existing Department of Defense networks,” said Leach. “I plan to use the knowledge learned to develop custom solutions to aid the operations of the 30th SFS, including, but not limited to; response to emergency situations, duty position evaluations, and posting rosters.”



The Supra Coder program participants in many cases have enhanced the productivity of their owning squadrons by empowering them to develop software solutions that effectively address organizational challenges.



“As a 30th SFS Client Support Administrator, Staff Sgt. Leach has demonstrated the capability to excel. Thus, making it an easy choice to send him to USSF’s Supra Coder Program,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th SFS commander. “By attending the program, not only does Staff Sgt. Leach improve himself, but he becomes a multi-capable Airmen that can pair his new software engineering with base defense to enhance Vandenberg’s Integrated Defense Scheme. Not only will Leach enhance 30th SFS’s mission, but with his capability, he can assist squadrons across the installation.”



By delving into the intensive 3-month program, Leach has gained a new perspective.



“The program, itself, allowed me to meet several DoD personnel from other bases and gain a more holistic understanding of career field I may not have otherwise interacted with,” said Leach. “It also allowed me an opportunity to work with civilian partners that have a plethora of knowledge regarding the needs of the DOD and software development.”



Vandenberg Space Force Base personnel who are interested in the Supra Coder program can apply here: Home Page (supracoders.us)

