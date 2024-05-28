Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Airman’s Supra Coder journey [Image 1 of 2]

    One Airman’s Supra Coder journey

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonah Leach, 30th Security Forces Squadron client systems administrator, shares his experiences in the Supra Coding Program during a Space Launch Delta 30 stand up meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 1, 2024. Leach participated in the Software Development Immersive (SDI) program which enables participants to learn methodologies for working on production code and is run in unified partnership with the leading Space Force software factories. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

