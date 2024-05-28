U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonah Leach, 30th Security Forces Squadron client systems administrator, shares his experiences in the Supra Coding Program during a Space Launch Delta 30 stand up meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 1, 2024. Leach participated in the Software Development Immersive (SDI) program which enables participants to learn methodologies for working on production code and is run in unified partnership with the leading Space Force software factories. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8438354 VIRIN: 240501-X-GJ070-1004 Resolution: 4683x3345 Size: 7.65 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Airman’s Supra Coder journey [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.