240525-N-ML137-1001 ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, incoming JRM commander, left, greet Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, at JRM headquarters, May 25. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8435458 VIRIN: 240525-N-ML137-1001 Resolution: 7154x4775 Size: 4.35 MB Location: ASAN, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.