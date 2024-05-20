Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 7 of 7]

    PACFLT Visits Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240525-N-ML137-1001 ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, incoming JRM commander, left, greet Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, at JRM headquarters, May 25. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

