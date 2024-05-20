Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 6 of 7]

    PACFLT Visits Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240525-N-ML137-1013 ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with military leaders from Joint Region Marianas to discuss current and future military operations in the region at JRM headquarters, May 25. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

    This work, PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

