Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 2 of 7]

    PACFLT Visits Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240524-N-ML137-1003 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, joins a safety brief given by U.S. Naval Aircrewmen assigned to the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, at Andersen Air Force Base, May 24. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8435453
    VIRIN: 240524-N-ML137-1003
    Resolution: 6455x4308
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam
    PACFLT Visits Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25
    PACFLT
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT