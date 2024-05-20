240524-N-ML137-1003 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, joins a safety brief given by U.S. Naval Aircrewmen assigned to the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, at Andersen Air Force Base, May 24. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8435453 VIRIN: 240524-N-ML137-1003 Resolution: 6455x4308 Size: 3.52 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACFLT Visits Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.