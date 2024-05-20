PACFLT Visits Guam

240525-N-ML137-1019 ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2024) - U.S. Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with military leaders from Joint Region Marianas about current and future military operations in the region at JRM headquarters, May 25. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT in April and is visiting Guam to tour military installations as part of his familiarization tour across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

