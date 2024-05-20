U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Tucker releases Military Working Dog Faby during the 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition. The categories included Obedience, Hardest Hitting, and Best Overall Military Working Dog Teams. Dog teams were scored by three judges and faced several distractors while participating in the events such as bite equipment, food, and toys. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christina Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8434395
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-VL762-2026
|Resolution:
|4362x2902
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th SFS Military Working Dog Section’s Front Range K9 Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Christina Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT